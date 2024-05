BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

LSU, Alabama, Auburn and UGA have offered in-state wide receiver Jordon Gidron this spring.

Is Clemson next?

Tigerillustrated.com just spoke to the Columbia standout who is fresh off winning 4A state titles in the 100 (10.70), 200 (21.73) and 4x100 relay.

FAST-RISING STATE TRACK CHAMP SETS CLEMSON VISIT (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!