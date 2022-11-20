Clemson has kicked off its 2024 recruiting class with its initial commitment.

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star junior cornerback Tavoy Feagin announced his commitment Sunday to the Tigers. Feagin had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

Said Feagin Sunday in an interview with Rivals.com national analyst Ryan Wright:

"I probably started leaning towards Clemson after the NC State game on Oct. 1. It was the atmosphere there and how their coaches treated me on their game-day. They talked to me, and they talked to me about life.

“I believe it was mid-October, maybe Oct. 15 when I committed. I let coach (Mike) Reed and coach (Dabo) Swinney know. They were excited, really excited."