FEAGIN TO CLEMSON
Clemson has kicked off its 2024 recruiting class with its initial commitment.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star junior cornerback Tavoy Feagin announced his commitment Sunday to the Tigers. Feagin had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Said Feagin Sunday in an interview with Rivals.com national analyst Ryan Wright:
"I probably started leaning towards Clemson after the NC State game on Oct. 1. It was the atmosphere there and how their coaches treated me on their game-day. They talked to me, and they talked to me about life.
“I believe it was mid-October, maybe Oct. 15 when I committed. I let coach (Mike) Reed and coach (Dabo) Swinney know. They were excited, really excited."
Feagin (6-0, 175), ranked No. 97 in the country, selected Clemson over Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Florida.
All told, Feagin claimed over 50 offers before casting his lot with Clemson.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
“That relationship is really, really good,” Feagin told Rivals.com recently. “It has been a good relationship since I visited them the first time. It has been ongoing. They treat me like they really want me.”
Non-football-related & off topics
His father, Michael, played defensive back at Alabama from 1995-99.
Ironically, that proved more to Clemson's advantage than that of the Tide.
Michael was in Tuscaloosa when Swinney was a Bama assistant coach. Clemson support staffer Andrew Zow was Michael's quarterback, and he likewise crossed paths with current Clemson staffers Mickey Conn, Woody McCorvey, Danny Pearman and strength coach Paul Hogan.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
By design, Feagin collected the Tigers' first corner offer for the cycle upon attending the opening day of the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.
Florida exited the summer as Clemson's chief threat but fell out of the equation after he visited Gainesville in September, then took in Clemson's triumph over N.C. State in early October.
Feagin set his decision date and wouldn't make another recruiting trip until taking in Florida State's game against Louisiana on Saturday, a day before his announcement.
This introduces Clemson into the Rivals.com 2024 team rankings at No. 18 overall.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more details on Feagin's commitment in our Monday Insider.
Up to 65% OFF on a TON of officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!