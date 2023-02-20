CLEMSON -- At the 12-minute mark of the second half, the frustration began to swell in Hunter Tyson during one agonizing Louisville possession. Agonizing, yet so fitting. You've probably noticed this Clemson team has had some issues at closing out defensive possessions by getting its hands on rebounds. That trend repeated itself once again as JJ Traynor missed a 3 from the corner over Ian Schieffelin. The ball bounced high, near the top of the backboard, and 6-foot-10 Ben Middlebrooks stood directly under the basket. Somehow, 6-foot-3 El Ellis slipped right under Middlebrooks and corralled the ball and dribbled to the wing. Clemson's defense was in scramble mode at that point, with Middlebrooks on Ellis and everyone else finding a man.

Hunter Tyson is averaging 15.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. (AP)

Two Cardinals were left in the post, and Schieffelin had to choose one guy to box out as Ellis launched a 3. He chose Brandon Huntley-Hatfield on the left block, and so did Tyson as he crashed down. That left Traynor all alone on the right block. The shot was short, and the ball bounced right to Traynor. He followed and was hacked by Tyson in the process. Tyson stabbed his fist into the air and screamed in frustration after the whistle blew on the one-and-one. This wasn't the only reason Clemson lost by 10 to a Louisville team that entered with a mere three victories on the season, not the only reason this team finds itself losing its grip on what not long ago felt like an unexpected joy ride through the ACC and a certain trip to the NCAA Tournament. Frankly, not a whole lot separates a win from a loss on most nights. A play here and there was the difference in those exhilarating victories (the most recent over Florida State excepted, of course), and the same has been true in the recent losses (North Carolina excepted, of course). Yet if we're going to highlight all that mojo, all that clutch play and all that mental toughness that fueled this team to 10 victories over an 11-game stretch culminating in a pulsating victory at Florida State on Jan. 28, we must point out the reduction in those qualities in the four losses over five games since. No, we're not at all saying all those aforementioned elements have just vanished. Not at all saying this team has no hope of turning it around and finishing this season how it desires. It's just that there are signs, in the body language and decision making, of a team that is feeling the pressure of living up to what it built. And feeling the frustration of losing that spark that seemed so readily available at money time during some big victories.

Talented true freshman forward R.J. Godfrey is averaging just 9.6 minutes a game. The Suwanee, Ga. native could use a few more minutes down the stretch. (Getty)

Clemson took 24 3-pointers Saturday night and missed 20 of them. Maybe it's just as simple as if this team shoots well from long range it's going to have a good chance at winning, and if it doesn't then it can lose to anyone. They went 3-for-21 in that bad loss to Loyola, after all. Yet they shot almost 40 percent in another unsightly loss at South Carolina early in the season. They didn't light it up from beyond the arc against N.C. State (6-of-20) and still blew the Wolfpack off the floor on Dec. 30. The issue of late seems to be that it's PJ Hall and everyone else, a trend reinforced Saturday when Hall tied a career-high with 28 points. At one point this season, Tyson was considered a leader for ACC Player of the Year honors. He was even mentioned for that honor by the broadcast crew during Saturday's game. But of late, the veteran's impact on offense has regressed. He managed to get off just two shots in 32 minutes in the humbling loss at North Carolina, and even in the 40-point drubbing of Florida State he attempted seven shots in 25 minutes. When Tyson missed his first 6 attempts from 3-point range at Louisville, he was 1-for-11 from long range dating to the Florida State game before he hit back-to-back 3-pointers when it was pretty much too late. Earlier this season when the Tigers were beating N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Louisville in succession, Tyson averaged 21 points a game and was often unstoppable. His output in the past four games: 13 against Miami, 3 against North Carolina, 10 against Florida State and 12 points against Louisville. Certainly there's more to it than just Tyson; Brevin Galloway was 0-for-4 from 3 Saturday, and even Hall's 28 points came with him missing four 3-pointers on five attempts. Chase Hunter scored 15 Saturday after looking unstoppable against Florida State, but against Louisville he missed some shots that he was making earlier in the year. Including two free throws late that his team needed. And the Tigers' bench, which has shown so much promise on a regular basis with contributions from Dillon Hunter, Chauncey Wiggins and RJ Godfrey, didn't score in the defeat.

13th-year head coach Brad Brownell is looking for 20 wins for the first time since the 2018-2019 season and his fourth NCAA Tournament berth as Clemson's head coach, but the Tigers' tourney resume was dealt a severe blow after Saturday's loss to last-place Louisville. (Getty)