CLEMSON -- These are positively exhilarating times for Clemson football fans, as their team sustains a gear that makes the Tigers the only team out there capable of knocking off Alabama.

These's also an element of strangeness to this exercise of zero suspense.

You started to feel it during the scalping of Florida State at Doak Campbell Library. Then you really felt it during the week leading to Louisville's trip to the guillotine.

College football is known for its wild swings and unpredictability. Just when you think you're convinced of something, the game once again makes you look stupid.