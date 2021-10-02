No. 25 Clemson survives scare from Boston College in 19-13 win

Boston College drove to the Clemson 12 in the final minute. But quarterback Dennis Grosel fumbled away the snap and defensive end K.J. Henry recovered to seal it.

The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won 31 straight at home despite the suddenly stagnant offense held to a first-quarter touchdown. They have won 11 in a row over Boston College (4-1, 0-1).

CLEMSON | B.T. Potter had four field goals, hitting a tiebreaking 35-yarder late in the third quarter, and No. 25 Clemson held off Boston College 19-13 on Saturday night.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles drove to the Clemson 43. But Grosel bobbled the snap on third down and lost 16 yards.

When BC’s Nate Okpala blocked a punt in Clemson territory early in the third quarter, the Tigers' defense responded with a three-and-out.

The Eagles were among the ACC’s surprise teams with their first 4-0 start in 14 years. They just couldn’t make much happen against the Clemson defense.

Clemson had hoped to break out of a season-long offensive funk where it has scored just 57 points combined against its four Power Five opponents this year.

The Tigers sure looked headed in that direction early on when sophomore tailback Kobe Pace broke off a 59-yard TD run — Clemson’s longest play of the season.

The Tigers drove inside the Boston College 25 twice more in the opening half, once to the Eagles’ 2, but had to settle for Potter field goals both times.

The offense’s struggles weren’t helped by the early departures of two of their three leading receivers. Receiver Justyn Ross, the leader with 22 catches coming in, was walked to the locker room in the second half.

Tight end Davis Allen, third in the receiving list, was ejected for targeting on his punt return tackle.

It was the second straight season Boston College was in position for the upset and came up short. The Eagles led by 18 points in the second half before falling 34-28 in what was Clemson’s biggest comeback in Death Valley history.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles gave Clemson everything it had. Grosel, though, had too many overthrows and missed connections in the biggest moments. Boston College came in averaging 220 yards rushing this season. It was held to just 46 by the Tigers.

Clemson: Again, this wasn’t pretty for Clemson’s offense and first-year starter D.J. Uiagalelei. Still, the Tigers did enough to leave with a victory. Uiagalelei was 13 of 28 for 207 yards. It was the third game this season where Clemson didn’t have a TD pass.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Clemson’s run in the Top 25 seems in jeopardy.

UP NEXT

Boston College is off next week before playing at home against North Carolina State on Oct. 16.

Clemson has a week off before playing at Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15.

