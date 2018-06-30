THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel One of Dabo Swinney’s favorite sayings - and we all know he has a bushel basket of them —- is bloom where you are planted. This one is simply saying things may not work out like we had planned in life but we should make the best of the situation we are in. When you think of it, this is a perfect way of describing the about to be completed 40-year career of Tim Bourret, Clemson’s media genius. And, it started with one simple conversation between Bourret’s father and legendary Notre Dame sports information director Roger Valdiserri. This true freshman has our attention | Summer Update: Garrett Williams | Clemson's hidden gems in recruiting “My Dad used to represent Notre Dame at high school fairs in Connecticut in the 1970s, so he went to a seminar at Notre Dame in the summer of 1975,” said Bourret. “He just happened to have breakfast one morning with Roger. “He told my Father what he did at Notre Dame and my Father thought I would love to work in that office. My Father came home and told me and I wrote Roger a letter that night. I told him I would work for free, including during the summer. That was the magic word. So when I went back to school in August he gave me a job.”

Bourret is pictured here with his late father during a Clemson basketball broadcast in Littlejohn Coliseum. Bourret - TI/Clemson File

Mr. Bourret was Notre Dame Class of ’48 and the Irish won two National Championships when he was in school, losing only two games in four years in a golden era of Notre Dame football under Frank Leahy. (Leahy by the way coached at Boston College in 1939 and coached against Clemson in the Tigers' first bowl game, the 1940 Cotton Bowl.) Clarence Bourret passed on his love for the Irish to his only child. Early in Tim’s life, he and his Dad would sit at their kitchen table and listen to the Irish games on the radio. During the games, Mr. Bourret taught his son to keep statistics. A legend was beginning! Tim is quick to praise his parents. His Dad was an engineer for United Technologies in the1950s and 1960s and was part of a team of engineers that designed the fuel cells for Apollo 11 (the one that landed on the moon in 1969). His mother was a nurse who once delivered a baby in a taxi cab outside the St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. If you check out Tim’s Twitter account you will see he says he is the son of the late Chuck and Irene Bourret - all world parents. Bourret didn’t know the Notre Dame Sports Information office existed in the summer of 1975. But, three years later he was at Clemson beginning a 40-year career in the profession. But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. He spent three years working under Valdiserri and assistant SID Bob Best, who later was the PR director for the Tampa Bay Bucs and ran the halftime shows for the Super Bowl for 20 years. During that time in the Notre Dame office he earned his Masters degree in communications. One of the strange twists to this story was a 1977 meeting - in Death Valley - between Notre Dame and Clemson. The Tigers held a 17-7 lead only to see the Joe Montana-led Irish come back for a 21-17 win. It might have been the best array of talent in the history of Death Valley, as 38 players on the rosters of the two teams combined to play in the NFL, including future Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Montana and Steve Fuller.Notre Dame went on to win the national championship that year after claiming a lopsided 38-10 win over top ranked Texas in the Cotton Bowl. But their closest game the last nine games oft hat season was at Clemson. Bourret made the trip to Clemson with the Irish football team and first learned about the passion of the Tiger faithful. “I was seated by Roger on the team bus as we drove around by our dressing room” recalled Bourret. “We could see the hill and it was already packed with fans. Roger just looked at me and asked what have we gotten ourselves into?”

Bourret is shown here with former Clemson running back and first-rounder C.J. Spiller. Bourret - TI/Clemson File

During his days at Notre Dame the Irish had two national championship teams in football and men’s basketball went to the Final Four in 1978. It was during that run that Bourret developed a great friendship with legendary basketball coach Digger Phelps. They would form quite a partnership in the book writing business later and have now written six editions of three different books, including “Basketball for Dummies.” As his days at Notre Dame were drawing to a close, Bourret was looking for a job. The year was 1978. He found out through a friend in the North Carolina sports information office that there was an opening at Clemson. His mind raced back to the year before when he had made the trip to Death Valley. “I interviewed at Kansas State and Clemson just a few days apart,” said Bourret. “I wanted a job and would have taken either. Kansas State was offering $9,800 and they turned me down. Mr. Bradley called three days later and offered $12,800. Someone was looking out for me.” It was during his trip to Clemson that he spent some time with Bob Bradley, a legendary figure in the sports information business. Jerry Arp was then the promotions director at Clemson and he told Bourret something that really caught his interest. “Jerry told me Mr. B would treat me just like a son” he said. “I had never heard anything like that in a job interview but once I got here, I learned it was true. He was an amazing man.” So Tim came to Clemson to begin his career but another issue popped up - mono. “My throat was the most sore I could remember when I woke up for my first day of work. I went to the infirmary before I went to the office and met Dr. Byron Harder for the first time. It was mono.” Bourret missed the first three weeks of work and lived in the Holiday Inn. “Mr. Bradley was so great about it. I know he needed me in the office but he did have some good help. David Fowler was a graduate assistant who did a lot of work to help out. Mr. B came to the Holiday Inn every day to check on me.” So after the first year finally got on track after Bourret recovered, there was another wrinkle to the story. “Roger Valdiserri had told me that there would be an opening in the Notre Dame office the coming year and so he told me to go to Clemson and work hard for a year and then he would bring me back to South Bend.”

Bourret is shown here with Dabo Swinney moments after a Clemson win and just prior to a post-game press conference. Bourret - TI/Clemson File

With that tidbit in mind, Bourret set about to do the best job he could at Clemson. As he became more familiar with the landscape at Clemson, he realized something very special - even though there were differences in his two mentors, they also had a lot in common.

“They had a lot of similarities,” said Bourret. “Two things really stood out with them - first, you had to be honest in your dealings with coaches, players and the media. The most important thing was your integrity — your word — and you had to be honest. If there was a problem, you had to deal with it right up front before the issue grew. "Second, you had to treat people fairly. They were both great at treating everyone with respect. They were different in many ways but in those core issues, they were very similar.” Bourret also recalled a house call made by Mr. Bradley. “One Saturday morning I had a problem with the plumbing in the house I was living in. I called Mr. Bradley and asked him to give me the name of a plumber that could come out and fix it for me. He gave me a name but 20 minutes later he showed up at my house with his tools and he fixed the problem for me. That was the kind of guy he was.” After the 1978-79 school year, Bourret was awaiting the call from Notre Dame that would possibly take him back to his alma mater. Instead, he got a call from Valdiserri saying that the administration above him across the campus had decided they needed to have a more diverse department. Bourret thought about Clemson’s basketball coach, Bill Foster, and his always positive attitude. “I had worked with Coach Foster a lot during that first year and already learned some very important lessons from him.” Foster was also famous for his sayings - like life is 10 percent about what happens to you and 90 percent about what you make of it. So, Bourret set about blooming where he was planted. He did have another big opportunity to leave Clemson. In 1983 he went to Pittsburgh to interview for the directors position. “I had been here for five years and I felt I was ready,” said Bourret. “I went to Pittsburgh and interviewed and they offered me the job. On July 5, 1983 I accepted. I was in that mindset that I was 27 years old and it was time to be a head SID.” However, after four nights without sleep, he called Pittsburgh on July 10th and told them he was going to stay at Clemson. When he went back Bradley had bought the biggest box of grits he could find and put it on his desk with a note that simply read, 'Welcome back. You are now a Southerner!' Bourret set about learning as much as he could as Bradley’s assistant until 1989 when Mr. B retired. “I had been told that I was going to get the job so the transition wasn’t a tough one. As a matter of fact, Mr. Bradley just moved his office and kept right on working. "He was amazing. People attribute a lot of statistics and research to me but a good bit of it came from work that Mr. Bradley did. He was great in his research and that certainly made it easier for me.” Now, as he closes his 40 year career with the Tigers, which athletes stand out in his mind as his favorites.

Bourret will officially retire at Clemson in mid-July. Bourret - TI/Clemson File

His first choice was one I have heard him talk about many times. “Bobby Conrad was a guy who I really liked and we have been close friends ever since,” Bourret said of the formerTiger basketball player who is now a federal judge. “Bobby and I both had midwest connections and he was one of the only Catholics that I knew,” said Bourret with a laugh. “I just went to a party for his 60th birthday a few weeks ago.” He is also quick to point out that there have been a lot of Clemson athletes that he has admired over the years. One who has been high on his list in recent years is Christian Wilkins. He played high school football in Connecticut, so the two had an instant connection. What about his favorite coaches? “Like most people, the one who I was close to first stands out and that was Coach Foster. He had a saying that his program was bigger than basketball. “He really was interested in the players' all around growth and not just their production on the basketball coach. He was so good at teaching me life lessons that I still use today.” Bourret also said he has been fortunate in that he’s had a number of coaches who he enjoyed working with during his time as the media director - such as Danny Ford, Tommy Bowden and Ken Hatfield. Are you one of Tim’s followers on Twitter? Tiger fans and media members have come to appreciate his talents on twitter also. Bourret currently has over 15,800 followers and is known to pepper them with stats about the Tigers. And, what about his current football coach? For the past four years, Bourret has concentrated his talents on the football program and it has certainly been needed as the national interest in the Tigers has soared. “Dabo is just great” he said. “When I first met him he was an assistant coach and you could tell the players really liked him. They just seem to congregate around his office - even the guys who weren’t in his position group. He was such a great recruiter and you just felt he was going to be a great coach. “He is honest and open and those are two characteristics an SID wants in his coach.” During these past few years, some great awards have come his way. Five times in the last nine years, including each of the last three, the Clemson Football SID office has been honored with a Super 11 Award from the Football Writers Association of American. It is an All-American team of SID offices. The pinnacle of those awards was his induction into the Sports Information Director’s Hall of Fame last summer. Both of his mentors, Roger Valdiserri and Bob Bradley, were afforded the same recognition. As he announced his retirement back in January, the kind words flowed. His head coach, Dabo Swinney, led the parade. “He’s the best at what he does. He’s one of the main reasons I was able to connect to Clemson so easily. Tim is Clemson.” Swinney lined up a retirement get together back in June at the football complex and the highlight of the evening was his presentation of an amazing golf cart. On the front of the golf cart were logos for both Notre Dame and Clemson. Needless to say, Tim was thrilled. “I have heard from so many Notre Dame people about that golf cart,” said Bourret. ‘They all say Dabo must really be an amazing guy to put the ND logo on there along with the Tiger Paw. I told them all that is the kind of guy he is.” Finally, I asked when he knew it was time to retire. “I had thought about it for the last couple of years, but this past season I knew it was time,” Bourret said. “The schedule and the pace are so hectic. It is great to win, 40-4 in the last three years, but the more you win the more requests you get for interviews, etc. “When I look back on my 40 years I have so much to be thankful for. I had two great mentors in Roger Valdiserri and Mr. Bradley. We had so many great people work in our office as assistants, grad assistants and students. We had so many great athletes and coaches. It’s hard to believe the time has passed so quickly.”

(From L to R): Clemson's Thad Turnipseed, Dabo Swinney and Tim Bourret. Al Adams - TI File

With Tim’s love of golf he is excited about his next opportunity. He will be a stats and researcher for NBC Golf and work about 15 tournaments a year. He has already worked a few tournaments and in July he will travel to Scotland to work the British Open. He will also continue to do Clemson basketball on radio and will write for the football program and the Orange Experience Magazine. So, do you think Tim bloomed where he was planted? When I asked him, he gave me a good laugh and said he believes he did. I would say so - 40 years after he walked into the Clemson program he leaves with an amazing career of great work - a true Hall of Famer. It may not have worked out as he planned when he began but he has loved the journey. As Dabo said, Tim has certainly been simply the best. And that’s what blooming is all about. ***** Al Adams, a longtime Tigerillustrated.com subscriber, is the founder of the Orange & White and former Clemson assistant sports information director. RELATED TIGERILLUSTRATED.com ARTICLES -- The Tim Bourret Files -- The Tim Bourret Files - Part 2 -- The Tim Bourret Files - Part 3

