THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

NEW ORLEANS, La. | When you think back to Clemson's 2016 win over Alabama for the national championship, you probably think about Hunter Renfrow.

But not a tackle by Hunter Renfrow.

Of all the massive plays in that 35-31 triumph, Renfrow's tackle of Ryan Anderson might've been the biggest. It kept Anderson, who'd just scooped up a fumble by Wayne Gallman, from bounding into the end zone to put Alabama up 21-7 early in the third quarter. Clemson's defense held. The Tide kicked a field goal. The four-point difference was monstrous.