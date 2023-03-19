Five-run ninth inning pushes Duke past Clemson 11-8
CLEMSON -- Chad Knight’s run-scoring double in the ninth inning gave Duke the lead in its 11-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Blue Devils, who won the series 2-1, improved to 13-7 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 12-8 overall and 1-2 in ACC play.
The Tigers scored a two-out run in the second inning on an error, then Duke scored two runs in the fourth inning on Alex Stone’s two-run single to take the lead.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Blue Devils added two runs to take a 4-1 lead, then Clemson manufactured two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In the seventh inning, Riley Bertram grounded a run-scoring single to tie the score 4-4, then Nathan Hall grounded a two-run double on an 0-2 pitch to score two runs.
After a leadoff error in the top of the eighth inning, Luke Storm belted a two-run homer to tie the score 6-6. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Cam Cannarella laced a double and scored on Cooper Ingle’s single on an 0-2 pitch that extended his hitting streak to 14 games.
Jay Beshears crushed a long solo homer with one out in the ninth inning to tie the score. Three batters later, Knight ripped a run-scoring double to give Duke the lead, then Damon Lux added a three-run homer.
Aidan Weaver (2-1) earned the win, while Rocco Reid (0-1) suffered the loss.
Clemson used eight pitchers Sunday, beginning with Caden Grice who got the start. Grice allowed three hits and four earned runs in four innings. Willie Weiss, Nick Clayton, Jackson Lindley (1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER), Billy Barlow (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER), Ty Olenchuk (0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER) and Rob Hughes joined Reid in drawing relief work for the Tigers.
Duke outhit Clemson 11-9. Cannarella, Blake Wright and Grice added two hits apiece.
The Tigers conclude their 10-game homestand against Winthrop on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.
