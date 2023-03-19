Box score

CLEMSON -- Chad Knight’s run-scoring double in the ninth inning gave Duke the lead in its 11-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Devils, who won the series 2-1, improved to 13-7 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 12-8 overall and 1-2 in ACC play.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

The Tigers scored a two-out run in the second inning on an error, then Duke scored two runs in the fourth inning on Alex Stone’s two-run single to take the lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Blue Devils added two runs to take a 4-1 lead, then Clemson manufactured two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.