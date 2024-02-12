BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our second major update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, you'll want to check out our lengthy interview with the nation's No. 1 football recruit and longtime Clemson target - five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sanders Jr. and his family have now had a couple of weeks to digest their one and only Junior Day campus visit last month, a trip to Clemson's Elite Retreat.

We've got the details from that visit, where things now stand in his recruitment, new offensive line coach Matt Luke, head coach Dabo Swinney and much more.

FIVE-STAR DAVID SANDERS JR. GOES DEEP ON CLEMSON VISIT (For subscribers-only)

*************************

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!