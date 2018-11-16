THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We’ve said it before, and it’s just as apt this time around:

Going to be another five-star recruiting weekend in Clemson.

The Tigers’ big official visit weekend is here for the fall, with a dozen commitments taking official visits in conjunction with Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against Duke.

Clemson's staff tends to bring in a few uncommitted targets for official visits the same weekend, seeking to use the family feel and opportunity to forge relationships to its advantage.