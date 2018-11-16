Five-star Recruiting Weekend
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We’ve said it before, and it’s just as apt this time around:
Going to be another five-star recruiting weekend in Clemson.
The Tigers’ big official visit weekend is here for the fall, with a dozen commitments taking official visits in conjunction with Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against Duke.
Clemson's staff tends to bring in a few uncommitted targets for official visits the same weekend, seeking to use the family feel and opportunity to forge relationships to its advantage.
That stands to be the case again as Clemson plays host to a pair of prominent prospects the Tigers have honed in on for their few remaining spots and needs.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news