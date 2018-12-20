Tigerillustrated.com

Focus factor
CLEMSON -- The solemn, edgy nature of Alabama's players late last December stood in stark contrast to the bouncy, giddy vibe of their Clemson counterparts.
A few days before the game, Damien Harris drew surprised stares from reporters when he informed them he didn't explore New Orleans the night before. He was asked if it was because of the frigid temperatures.
"No," the Tide running back replied. "It's because I'm focused on playing Clemson."
Only in hindsight does it all make sense now. At the time, it seemed Alabama was frustrated and even in some disarray after its offense ran aground in a loss at Auburn. As it turned out they were privately stewing and recharging as they spent a month hearing about how they didn't deserve to be in the playoff, how the torch of college football supremacy was being passed to Clemson.
Clemson players were all over the town, on Bourbon Street and in the casinos. Alabama players were almost nowhere to be found after sundown.
Before we go any further, it's important not to make too big a deal over the night-life choices made by the two teams leading up to the Sugar Bowl. It's never been the nature of Clemson's program to hole up in its hotel rooms at bowl sites, to not have any fun. And they've kicked plenty of tail in the postseason before after enjoying themselves leading up to the game.
That said, it is probably fair to say some important lessons were learned in how the team approached last year's playoff -- lessons that are instructive a year later as the Tigers look toward a semifinal showdown with Notre Dame in Dallas.
