For Clemson, it all starts at quarterback

CLEMSON -- The current situation for Clemson's offense is similar to the situations in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

As in, each of those offseasons followed seasons of significant offensive struggle.

This time 11 years ago, there was freshness and promise because of the arrival of Chad Morris and some shiny new offensive toys including Sammy Watkins.

This time seven years ago, there were questions about first-year coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott. But with Deshaun Watson coming back, it seemed assured that the Tigers would score points in bunches.

This time four years ago, it didn't take long for Trevor Lawrence to show in spring practice that things were quickly going to be different in 2018.