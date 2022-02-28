For Clemson, it all starts at quarterback
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE
----------------------------------------------
CLEMSON -- The current situation for Clemson's offense is similar to the situations in 2011, 2015 and 2018.
As in, each of those offseasons followed seasons of significant offensive struggle.
This time 11 years ago, there was freshness and promise because of the arrival of Chad Morris and some shiny new offensive toys including Sammy Watkins.
This time seven years ago, there were questions about first-year coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott. But with Deshaun Watson coming back, it seemed assured that the Tigers would score points in bunches.
This time four years ago, it didn't take long for Trevor Lawrence to show in spring practice that things were quickly going to be different in 2018.
With the calendar reading February and practice starting in two days, there's still plenty of unknown as we wait on themes and hunches to develop based on what we see and hear.
Given the presence of two 5-star quarterbacks on the roster, it does feel a bit strange to have a feeling of uncertainty about an offense that must show marked improvement in 2022.
But that's just the way it is when one of those 5-stars was so shaky in his first season as the starter, and when the other is an early-enrolled freshman.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news