THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel CLEMSON -- Two years ago, Louisville was a few yards from delivering a kill shot to Clemson's season. Now the Cardinals are reduced to celebrating a kill shot on a punt return while down 46 points. Official Tigerillustrated.com In-game Thread -- For Subscribers-Only A week after Florida State came unglued amid a withering assault by the Tigers, it was Louisville's turn to show its Cards and its tail in a 77-16 bloodletting. Marlon Character and a teammate had a lot of fun celebrating after Character smoked Amari Rodgers as Rodgers fielded a punt. Two problems: 1) Character led with the helmet and was thrown out for targeting; 2) The score was 49-3 with 6:28 left in the third quarter.

Clemson rolled up nearly 500 yards rushing versus Louisville. Getty

The Cardinals' claim as a contender met its expiration date last year. They entered this meeting looking like the worst team in the ACC, despite whatever Dabo Swinney said a few days ago about this being one of the best 2-6 teams he's ever seen.

If Clemson is on the ROY bus (Rest of Y'all), Louisville is a part of the LOY caravan (Last of Y'all.). That reality probably had set in on the Cardinals before they even took the field. There's only so many blowout losses to Virginia and Wake Forest you can take. Earlier this season, Georgia Southern was a 34-point underdog at Death Valley. Louisville was minus-39. An ACC team. Not just an ACC team. A team that was favored in the same stadium two years ago. Lamar Jackson wasn't walking off that bus this time. And Jawon Pass was. It got so bad that Swinney couldn't even remember the score as he walked off the field. Tumultuous change everywhere else in the conference, but here in Clemson it's the same relentless consistency as Swinney improved to 5-0 against Bobby Petrino. The Tigers are 9-0 for the third time in the last four years. The Tigers have won four consecutive games by at least 30 points for the first time in school history. The Tigers have won 31 of their last 33 ACC games. Trevor Lawrence had a stat line that would've made Homer Jordan or Rodney Williams proud: 8-of-12 passing for 59 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Tigers really didn't have to do much of anything through the air. Against Louisville's putrid rush defense, no need to leave the running game for very long.

Trevor Lawrence had an easy day against the Cardinals, exiting the game early in the third quarter after Clemson went up 42-3. US Presswire

The Cardinals have allowed 1,653 rushing yards in their last four games.

You read that right. Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest and Clemson have averaged more than 400 yards rushing per game against Louisville. The Tigers had 492 yards rushing on 37 carries. That's 13.3 yards per attempt. Travis Etienne had 153 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Lyn-J Dixon had 116 on four carries. Tavien Feaster had 101 on six carries, including a 70-yard touchdown run on the second possession. That's 370 yards by the top three backs, on 18 carries. That's 20.5 yards per carry. Clemson piled up 661 total yards and averaged 11.6 yards per play on just 57 plays. The previous school record for yards per play was 11.2 against Georgia Tech 115 years ago. Clemson played 94 players.

Clemson's defense had little difficulty with the Cardinals in Death Valley. Getty

Louisville had 312 yards and 16 first downs, which might be considered a success against this defense. It should be noted that 150 of those yards came on the final two drives of the game. The Cardinals held the ball for 8:41 on their second possession while driving 73 yards for a field goal. The Tigers buckled down from there. Since beating Syracuse 27-23, Clemson has outscored the past four opponents 240-36. In the last two games, Clemson has allowed three touchdowns. That's the same number totaled by Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Isaiah Simmons. A week after Wilkins bulled into the end zone at Florida State, this time it was Lawrence's turn. With Wilkins drawing almost no attention outside, Trevor Lawrence handed to Lawrence on a counter and he plowed in to make it 42-3. The Fridge Package struck again. Meanwhile, Louisville's kill shots were placed in the freezer.

More Nike CLEMSON apparel available!