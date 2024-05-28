BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Three years after the Clemson football program moved into its supposed forever operational home in the west end zone of Memorial Stadium, Dabo Swinney was already sketching out ideas for something new and almost inconceivable.

Yes, Swinney and Clemson were so ahead of the curve with their visionary thinking on facilities. And the mindset ended up permeating not just the broader athletics realm but the university as a whole.

It's doubtful Swinney or anyone else was envisioning pay for play as a motivation for being aggressive with facilities, doubtful that always thinking five years into the future

But here we are, and the monumental turn toward paying athletes is surely going to bring a monumental reshaping of priorities on facilities as part of the so-called arms race.

