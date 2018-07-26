Four-star linebacker commits to Clemson
Clemson has kicked off its last big summer recruiting weekend with a substantial commitment.
Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen publicly announced his pledge via social media Thursday night.
"For the first time I visited campus, I felt something special, a sense of family, a sense of brotherhood, a sense of a home away from home," said Allen. "I know I can't please everyone but that's okay because I know the Lord will always love me.
"With that being said, I would like to officially announce my commitment to Clemson University."
Allen (6-2, 225), ranked No. 164 nationally by Rivals.com, made the declaration while visiting campus with his mother and two older siblings.
He picked Clemson over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami and South Carolina among others.
Allen – whom TigerIllustrated.com projected to Clemson on Monday – estimated he has visited Clemson's campus a half-dozen times during his recruitment. He also visited Georgia, Miami and Tennessee last month.
He starred as one of the underclassmen at the Dabo Swinney Camp in 2017.
Clemson's staff formalized its offer in March and attracted him back for a two-night stay in conjunction with the Swinney Camp last month.
The Tigers have now christened its 2020 recruiting class with a pair of Rivals250 four-stars, as Allen joins highly rated Hartsville (S.C.) defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart – who without coincidence visited campus today as well. Capehart, billed 39th nationally overall regardless of position, is rated second nationally among defensive tackle prospects.
Clemson's signature, summer recruiting event - the All-In Cookout - will take place on Friday. The Tigers' 2019 recruiting class enters this weekend ranked eighth nationally by Rivals.com.
