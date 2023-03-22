The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 14-8, while the Owls dropped to 8-11. The two teams conclude their season series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 25.

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Riley Bertram’s two-run single gave Clemson the lead and began a four-run eighth inning in Clemson’s 6-2 victory over Kennesaw State at Stillwell Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chad Fairey’s sacrifice fly in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then Brayden Eidson belted a solo homer in the third inning to tie the score.

Chris Cole’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning gave the Owls a 2-1 lead, then a double-play grounder by the Tigers tied the score in the fifth inning.

Cooper Ingle led off the eighth inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 16 games, then Bertram ripped a two-run single to give Clemson a 4-2 lead. Jacob Jarrell followed with a suicide squeeze bunt that dropped for a single, allowing two runs to score.

Reed Garris (2-0) earned the win in relief by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Tiger starter Joe Allen pitched 6.0 effective innings, allowing six hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts.

Eidson (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded two hits, two runs (one earned) and five walks with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched in relief.

Cam Cannarella and Benjamin Blackwell also added hits for the Tigers. The Owls outhit the Tigers 9-5.

The Tigers remain in the Atlanta area to play at Georgia Tech in a three-game series this weekend, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

