Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 09:55:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star linebacker ready for first Clemson game

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A four-star linebacker is looking forward to his first visit for a Clemson game.

Mosley (Va.) Crosby junior Ethan West is still planning to travel in for the Tigers’ noon game Saturday against Georgia Southern.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}