Said Mellusi: "To all my family and friends, thank you for supporting me and pushing me through many obstacles. With that being said, I would like to announcement my commitment to Clemson University."

Mellusi's decision comes one week after he and his father took an unofficial visit to Clemson. The Tigers offered on the visit and it was only a matter of time before the Florida back would jump on the offer he coveted most.

Mellusi told Tigerillustrated.com last Monday he was "blown away" by the Clemson visit, calling it an "amazing experience."

“Coach Elliott, the reason he wanted to get me up so bad, he’s a patient guy when it comes to offers,” Mellusi said. “He wants to see how I am around the guys when they get to meet me. He wants me to see how he coaches. He’s an amazing guy. He’s up-tempo and motivates his guys.”

At the time of his departure from the Palmetto State, Mellusi said, "There is a lot of thinking to do now, to be honest."

The four-star back had no shortage of major offers, including Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Southern Cal and Texas A&M. The Hurricanes had been considered the odds-on favorite to land his services had the Tigers not tendered an offer.