THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The Clemson Tigers remained red hot Monday evening, picking up another nationally-regarded commitment, this time from Naples (Fla.) four-star back Cesare "Chez" Mellusi.
Mellusi, rated 21st nationally among running back prospects by Rivals.com, announced his commitment via a social media account Monday evening.
More on Mellusi's commitment to Clemson
Said Mellusi: "To all my family and friends, thank you for supporting me and pushing me through many obstacles. With that being said, I would like to announcement my commitment to Clemson University."
Mellusi's decision comes one week after he and his father took an unofficial visit to Clemson. The Tigers offered on the visit and it was only a matter of time before the Florida back would jump on the offer he coveted most.
Mellusi told Tigerillustrated.com last Monday he was "blown away" by the Clemson visit, calling it an "amazing experience."
“Coach Elliott, the reason he wanted to get me up so bad, he’s a patient guy when it comes to offers,” Mellusi said. “He wants to see how I am around the guys when they get to meet me. He wants me to see how he coaches. He’s an amazing guy. He’s up-tempo and motivates his guys.”
At the time of his departure from the Palmetto State, Mellusi said, "There is a lot of thinking to do now, to be honest."
The four-star back had no shortage of major offers, including Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Southern Cal and Texas A&M. The Hurricanes had been considered the odds-on favorite to land his services had the Tigers not tendered an offer.
Rated 51st overall regardless of position in the state of Florida, Mellusi becomes the fifth pledge for the Tigers' recruiting class in a four-day span, joining weekend commits (LB) Bryston Constanstin of Baton Rouge (La.), four-star receiver Frank Ladson of Miami (Fla.), four-star quarterback Taisun Phommachanh of Avon (CT) and Shelby (N.C.) defensive back Lannden Zanders. Constantin is expected to get a bump to four stars in the coming weeks.
Also in the Tigers' 2019 recruiting class is Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay, kicker Aidan Swanson of Bradenton (Fla.), wide receiver Brannon Spector of Calhoun (Ga.) and four-star defensive back Joseph Charleston of Milton, Ga.
Clemson last landed a running back out of Naples 16 years ago with the signature of Duane Coleman.