FOUR-STAR BECKLEY TO CLEMSON
Clemson wanted to be more aggressive in addressing its offensive line class early this cycle.
It went back to the Lone Star State for another four-star acquisition.
Addison (Texas) Trinity Christian Academy four-star Jaylan Beckley has announced his commitment to Clemson following the program's elite junior day on Saturday.
Beckley (6-5, 305) picked the Tigers over LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, SMU and others. He also had offers from Georgia, FSU and Auburn.
He arrived at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June having just picked up an offer the day before from UGA, with Mississippi State, Houston and Duke counting as his only other suitors.
So Clemson got in early.
The Tigers' culture attracted him, and they had the red carpet rolled out because they foresaw him being a prominent target.
Distance and his high school schedule precluded Beckley from making a Clemson game last fall.
But offensive coordinator Garrett Riley traveled to see him earlier this month, and Clemson's consistent and sustained pursuit helped carry it over the finish line.
His addition comes one year after the Tigers dipped into Texas for a pair of four-star linemen in Harris Sewell and Ian Reed.
Beckley joins Norfolk (Va.) Maury end Ari Watford and Buford (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs to give Clemson three four-star acquisitions over the last week.
He also becomes the Tigers' 10th public commitment for the 2025 class, joining of course Watford and Jacobs, Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian four-star running back Gideon Davidson, Florence (S.C.) South Florence four-star defensive tackle Amare Adams, Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic four-star quarterback Blake Hebert, Belton-Honea Path (S.C.) four-star athlete MarQuise Henderson, Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom receiver Carleton "Juju" Preston, Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep tight end Logan Brooking and Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian offensive lineman Easton Ware.
Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Beckley's recruitment and the Tigers' Elite Junior Day weekend in our Monday Insider.
