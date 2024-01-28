Addison (Texas) Trinity Christian Academy four-star Jaylan Beckley has announced his commitment to Clemson following the program's elite junior day on Saturday.

It went back to the Lone Star State for another four-star acquisition.

Clemson wanted to be more aggressive in addressing its offensive line class early this cycle.

Beckley (6-5, 305) picked the Tigers over LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, SMU and others. He also had offers from Georgia, FSU and Auburn.

He arrived at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June having just picked up an offer the day before from UGA, with Mississippi State, Houston and Duke counting as his only other suitors.

So Clemson got in early.

The Tigers' culture attracted him, and they had the red carpet rolled out because they foresaw him being a prominent target.

Distance and his high school schedule precluded Beckley from making a Clemson game last fall.

But offensive coordinator Garrett Riley traveled to see him earlier this month, and Clemson's consistent and sustained pursuit helped carry it over the finish line.

His addition comes one year after the Tigers dipped into Texas for a pair of four-star linemen in Harris Sewell and Ian Reed.