Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin linebacker LaVonta Bentley announced Friday evening he has committed to Clemson.

Clemson’s All-In Cookout has yielded its first dividend.

Bentley (6-0, 220), ranked No. 163 nationally by Rivals.com, also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss among others under consideration.



But Clemson made him a priority last spring and did not relent, culminating in Bentley giving Dabo Swinney his word Friday with parents and siblings on hand.

Bentley named the Tigers his leader shortly after a March visit and returned last month for an overnight stay.

He becomes the 19th commitment for Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class, including its eighth to carry a billing of four-star or higher.