Four-star Bentley commits
Clemson’s All-In Cookout has yielded its first dividend.
Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin linebacker LaVonta Bentley announced Friday evening he has committed to Clemson.
Bentley (6-0, 220), ranked No. 163 nationally by Rivals.com, also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss among others under consideration.
But Clemson made him a priority last spring and did not relent, culminating in Bentley giving Dabo Swinney his word Friday with parents and siblings on hand.
Bentley named the Tigers his leader shortly after a March visit and returned last month for an overnight stay.
He becomes the 19th commitment for Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class, including its eighth to carry a billing of four-star or higher.
It’s official 🤙🏽🐅🐅🐅❗️❗️❗️#ALLIN#WE2DEEP19 @clemsonfb @413media @xfptrainerfromhell @xfpbam @tap_nfp @nike @nikefootball @JacksonOlinFB pic.twitter.com/sIEpgpwRMP— lavonta bentley (@kingbentley0) July 27, 2018
With Clemson's staff looking to replace a bunch of departing linebackers over the next two years, Bentley also factors in as the fourth linebacker for the haul, joining Baton Rouge (La.) University School’s Bryton Constantin, Malvern (Penn.) Prep’s Keith Maguire and Swansea (S.C.)’s Greg Williams.
Bentley projects as an inside linebacker who could play either the middle or weak-side positions in Brent Venables’ system.
Bentley's pledge marks the second straight day a four-star linebacker committed to Clemson after Fort Valley (Ga.) four-star junior backer Sergio Allen picked the Tigers Thursday night following a campus visit.
