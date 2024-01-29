UNC posed the greatest threat, per our intel.

Campbell (6-5, 265), ranked No. 98 nationally by Rivals.com , picked Clemson over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Notre Dame, Tennessee, USC, LSU, UNC, N.C. State, South Carolina and most recently Ohio State.

Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has announced his pledge Monday to the Tigers. Campbell had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has formally collected its third commitment from Saturday's elite junior day.

But Clemson resonated with Campbell from the get-go, and the Tigers' persistence and patience enabled them to hold serve in scoring yet another coveted defensive lineman.

Last spring, Tigerillustrated.com identified Campbell as strong match material based on our observations and initial read.

Campbell then was a rare three-day participant in a full session of the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

He was going to do his due diligence and then some, though.

Campbell was present at Duke for the Blue Devils' triumph over Clemson to kick off the season, and his mother works at Duke.

He also made game visits to UNC, Tennessee and N.C. State this season.

Alas though, Clemson had standout recruiter Nick Eason on the case.

Campbell and his parents then came in and watched the Tigers dispatch Notre Dame in early November. UNC contributed its part by floundering late and replacing its defensive coaching staff.

Finally, we reported that Swinney made his way to see Campbell at his school more than a week ago, joined by Eason, defensive ends coach Chris Rumph and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

It was time.