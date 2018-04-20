Tigerillustrated.com

Jones (6-1, 170), ranked No. 118 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Ohio State and Alabama, though he had no shortage of major options, also entertaining offers from Nebraska, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, UGA, LSU, Penn State and Oklahoma among numerous others.

Said Jones in a Friday conversation with Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman:

"Last weekend was my second time visiting there and they've been my leader for a while now. They were my dream school growing up and they made me a top priority because they need defensive backs in this 2019 class. They think I'm the guy for the job and they want me to be the face of this recruiting class. They could see me as a leader later on. They claim to be 'wide receiver university' so going against those guys in practice will help me refine my game. I'm all in!

"I have a very good relationship with coach Venables and coach Reed. I had a really good conversation with coach Swinney last weekend when I was down there for the spring game.

"They have a great coaching staff and there are some great cornerbacks there. Some of those cornerbacks will be leaving after this year. They only signed one cornerback last year so by the time I get down there it will be the perfect opportunity for me. I'll be an early enrollee so I'll get a jump on learning the playbook and I'll be ready for spring practice so I can compete for a spot."

Clemson offered Jones in January, the day after news surfaced of his intent to reclassify from the 2020 class to this cycle.

He subsequently attended the Tigers’ elite junior day, then returned to Death Valley for Saturday’s spring game with his mother and younger brother. Jones entered last weekend's unofficial visit with the Tigers as his leader.

With just four returning corners this season likely to see playing time, Clemson's staff has sought to replenish the cupboard.

Jones becomes the 10th member of the Tigers’ recruiting class, including its fifth who currently holds four-star billing.