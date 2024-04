BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Last month Alabaster (Ala.) defensive back Anquon Fegans was in Clemson with his parents and little brother. He's about to return to the Upstate.

Tigerillustrated.com just spoke with the top 60 recruit to get additional details on his campus visit, his interactions with Dabo Swinney and Mickey Conn, his recruitment and of course his next Clemson visit.

FOUR-STAR DB READY FOR CLEMSON OFFICIAL VISIT (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG APRIL DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!