THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson's staff continues to work to stay in it with a high-profile defensive lineman.
Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee four-star Travon Walker says he directly communicates with Tigers coach Dabo Swinney on a weekly basis.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news