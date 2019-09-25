News More News
Four-star defensive end likes Clemson's winning ways

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson's staff won’t set its sights on junior defensive ends until it gets this year’s number sorted out.

But it played host last weekend to a return visitor, a four-star on its radar.

Highland Springs (Va.)’s Kelvin Gilliam Jr. took in his first game at Death Valley with his parents.

