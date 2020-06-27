FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to check out all of our inventory, plus early summer DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel!

Clemson's basketball staff has picked up its first commitment for the 2021 class. Columbia (S.C.) Cardinal Newman four-star guard Josh Beadle announced his pledge Saturday to the Tigers. "“They made it a point that I have friends who are also good players in the state but they only offered me," Beadle told Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi. "They made me feel I’m the one they needed.” Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Beadle (6-3, 170), ranked No. 110 nationally by Rivals.com, had a final five featuring Wake Forest, Charleston, VCU and Furman.

His stock began rising in the spring, and several network analysts predicted his profile to be among those that stood to grow the most should a live recruiting period have materialized this summer. Clemson jumped in ahead of the curve, joining Wake Forest as his ACC offers last month. Tigerillustrated.com told subscribers this week that Clemson would be the likely destination.

Area recruiter Antonio Reynolds-Dean led the Tigers’ pursuit and had been involved for more than a year, with Brad Brownell and staff having scouted him in-person on several occasions. Beadle, who is rated 19th nationally among point guard prospects, attended several Clemson games last season.

BRAD BROWNELL's LAST THREE RECRUITING CLASSES PLAYER STATE CLASS RIVALS.com RATING P.J. Hall South Carolina 2020 Olivier M. Prosper Canada 2020 Chase Hunter Georgia 2019 Josh Beadle South Carolina 2021 Al-Amir Dawes New Jersey 2019 Alex Hemenway Indiana 2019