Four-star guard commits to Clemson
Clemson's basketball staff has picked up its first commitment for the 2021 class.
Columbia (S.C.) Cardinal Newman four-star guard Josh Beadle announced his pledge Saturday to the Tigers.
"“They made it a point that I have friends who are also good players in the state but they only offered me," Beadle told Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi. "They made me feel I’m the one they needed.”
Beadle (6-3, 170), ranked No. 110 nationally by Rivals.com, had a final five featuring Wake Forest, Charleston, VCU and Furman.
His stock began rising in the spring, and several network analysts predicted his profile to be among those that stood to grow the most should a live recruiting period have materialized this summer.
Clemson jumped in ahead of the curve, joining Wake Forest as his ACC offers last month.
Tigerillustrated.com told subscribers this week that Clemson would be the likely destination.
Area recruiter Antonio Reynolds-Dean led the Tigers’ pursuit and had been involved for more than a year, with Brad Brownell and staff having scouted him in-person on several occasions.
Beadle, who is rated 19th nationally among point guard prospects, attended several Clemson games last season.
|PLAYER
|STATE
|CLASS
|RIVALS.com RATING
|
P.J. Hall
|
South Carolina
|
2020
|
Olivier M. Prosper
|
Canada
|
2020
|
Chase Hunter
|
Georgia
|
2019
|
Josh Beadle
|
South Carolina
|
2021
|
Al-Amir Dawes
|
New Jersey
|
2019
|
Alex Hemenway
|
Indiana
|
2019
As a junior, Beadle averaged 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in helping lead Cardinal Newman to a second straight state title. He shot 52 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the foul line.
Beadle averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds as a sophomore with similar shooting percentages.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on how Clemson plans to use Beadle and his comparative trajectory in our Monday Insider.
