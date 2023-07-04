Franklin (Tenn.) Page four-star Ronan O'Connell has announced his commitment to the Tigers. O'Connell had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has broken through with a big offensive line acquisition for this recruiting class.

O'Connell (6-4, 285) picked Clemson over finalists Tennessee and Wisconsin.

He also had offers from Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Missouri and more.

But Tennessee obviously was the important one, and why this amounted to a rather impressive victory for offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

O'Connell visited the Vols a half-dozen times since they offered more than a year ago, and the in-state flagship was widely considered the heavy favorite. Tennessee beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl also cast a predictable shadow on perception.

But the Tigers got involved early in the calendar year and pulled the trigger on an offer upon finally attracting O'Connell to visit in early April.

Our off topics forum

Tennessee got O'Connell back on campus again in late May before Clemson had its swing with the early June official visit.

The Vols drew the final at-bat little more than a week ago, but that wasn't enough to deter O'Connell from pulling the public surprise in pledging to Clemson.

We informed subscribers that the Tigers consider O'Connell cut from the same cloth as current starters Will Putnam and Walker Parks, and O'Connell would advance the comparison by joining those two in eschewing the favored in-state school for Clemson's culture and program prestige.