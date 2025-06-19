FOUR-STAR QUINN TO CLEMSON

Quinn (6-4, 225), ranked No. 105 nationally by Rivals.com , picked Clemson over a late charge from the Longhorns.

Buford (Ga.) four-star Dre Quinn announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Everything is bigger in Texas and against it, especially considering the Longhorns' increased recruiting prowess.

Tigerillustrated.com had issued a projection for Quinn to Clemson on Thursday morning, having subtly reinforced Clemson's positioning throughout the week despite buzz in Texas' favor.

"What I love about Clemson is that they're a family," Quinn told us earlier this year. "It's a place you will love. You won't just be there for a year and then hop in the transfer portal if you don't get your way."

Georgia and Georgia Tech also drew an official visit. Notre Dame and Tennessee had both been on the books for official visits that Quinn cancelled.

He also held offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Florida State, USC, Tennessee, Auburn, Oklahoma, South Carolina and more.

Defensive ends coach Chris Rumph reached out last September, after Quinn had collected summer offers from Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. UGA and Tennessee would jump in the next month.

But Clemson attracted Quinn and his family to the Louisville game in early November, and that trip laid the foundation for the Tigers' staying power.

Rumph honed in on Quinn as his lead target at the position. Clemson's recruiting board reflected it as time rolled on.

He returned for the program's Elite Retreat junior day in March and then the big official visit gathering to open this month.

Quinn and South Pittsburg (Tenn.) high-three star JR Hardrick were the only traditional defensive ends the Tigers brought in for the official visit, and they scored both.

Texas offered Quinn in late January and attracted him for a visit in April. That one piqued his interest.

Coming off last weekend's official to Texas, reporters quoted him calling it the best visit he'd made. Industry predictions began stacking in the Longhorns' favor.

Meanwhile, we reported that Quinn had reached a verdict Monday, which then prompted the cancellation of this weekend's planned Notre Dame official visit.