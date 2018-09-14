Four-star ready to see Clemson again
A four-star target is looking forward to getting a more comprehensive look at the Clemson football program this weekend.
Marietta (Ga.) junior four-star safety Rashad Torrence plans to take in Clemson’s noon game against Georgia Southern with his parents.
