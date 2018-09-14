Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-14 10:21:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star ready to see Clemson again

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

A four-star target is looking forward to getting a more comprehensive look at the Clemson football program this weekend.

Marietta (Ga.) junior four-star safety Rashad Torrence plans to take in Clemson’s noon game against Georgia Southern with his parents.

