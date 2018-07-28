Ngata (6-3, 210), ranked No. 71 nationally by Rivals.com, pulled the trigger during his second visit to the university.

He picked the Tigers over USC, Washington, Notre Dame and Alabama among others. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott honed in on Ngata during the spring, summarily providing further evidence that Clemson tends to get who it wants at the position through its receiver pedigree and team’s burgeoning national profile. Ngata and his father visited Clemson for its early March junior day, after which Ngata told TigerIllustrated.com that Clemson had emerged as his leader. Little movement has occurred in his recruitment since, as Ngata has always kept a low profile during the process. He visited Notre Dame and Oregon earlier in the year, while his older brother plays at Washington.

Ngata is Clemson's first recruit from the state of California in 23 years.

For this visit, he brought both parents for the family to sign off. As a junior, Ngata posted 81 receptions for 1,779 yards and 26 touchdowns in helping Folsom to an undefeated season and I-AA state championship. He is in line to become Clemson’s first signee from the state of California since quarterback Davey Coggin in 1995. Ngata could play multiple receiver positions within Clemson’s system and gives the Tigers quite a tandem in this recruiting class along with Homestead (Fla.) South Dade high-four star Frank Ladson. Clemson's recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation by Rivals.com.

Preseason DEALS on CLEMSON apparel & gear!