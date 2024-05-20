BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

You'll want to check out this update on New Rochelle (N.Y.) four-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne who was joined by his parents in a face-to-face meeting with Clemson assistant coach Matt Luke last week.

The Tigers have moved quickly here ahead of hosting Byrne for an official visit and in the process have captured some momentum.

One of the nation's top 15 guard prospects, Rivals.com bills Byrne as the No. 1 recruit overall regardless of position in the state of New York.

