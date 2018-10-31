THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Adam Choice doesn't remember the poor offensive tackle who had the grave misfortune of being matched against Xavier Thomas that day in August camp.

The violent blur that is now synonymous with Thomas was not yet synonymous with him to that point. Not at this level, anyway.

After all, the kid was behind two fairly distinguished starting defensive ends -- not to mention a large cluster of talented ends who'd been here longer.