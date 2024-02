BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

You can come up with all sorts of variations of the WRU label to describe the decline at the position in Clemson over the past three seasons.

WRUnderachieving.

WRUnderrepresented.

WRUnavailable.

And last year Clemson ranked 109th nationally in passing plays of 20 yards or more with 30 in 13 games.

But that could be on the verge of changing.

