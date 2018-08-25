Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

So which freshman on offense creates the most impact this season?

In late April, we published a series of position-by-position primers after spring practice.

Each of these pieces featured a category entitled: "A stab at the starter."

Some people took what we said about the quarterbacks in that space to mean we were making a projection of what would happen.

That was not the case. And it would've been silly for us to take such a stance given these two factors: 1) There were still 25-plus practices before the season; and 2) Not even the coaches had a good idea of what was going to happen.