CLEMSON -- When we last visited with Nick Eason late last October, it was probably not the best time for an even-handed analysis from the Tigers' first-year defensive tackles coach.

Clemson's defense was just a couple days removed from being pushed around the field a bit too often in Tallahassee as Florida State turned a blowout into a six-point final margin.

Eason is the defense's run-game coordinator. That night Clemson allowed a whopping 6-plus yards a carry, the highest mark yielded by the Tigers in six years.

So no, Eason wasn't going to be in the best of moods less than 48 hours after. He talked about FSU "mashing us up" and wanting it more than Clemson did. He talked about his search for that "eye of the Tiger," but he said you're either born with that or you're not.

Shifting to the present, Eason's demeanor is noticeably sunnier. Maybe part of it is related to the new outlook on life he's enjoying as he has 34 lost pounds to go to reach 100 after tipping the scales at 392 last September (he's had zero meat or dairy since).