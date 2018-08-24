Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Our look yesterday at how Jackson Carman’s depth chart progression measures up to his other highly ranked offensive tackle peers prompted thoughts about two other decorated Clemson freshmen.

Defensive end is only a marginally easier position for a first-year player to be an immediate impact player, and those who have in recent years – thinking Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett – had their warts overlooked because of their freakish athleticism.

Xavier Thomas figures to start this season as a third-stringer on the Tigers’ formal depth chart. But the belief here is that Clemson's staff expects him to grow into the conversation for a second-string role as the season progresses.