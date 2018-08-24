THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's recruiting expenses have more than tripled over Dabo Swinney's head-coaching tenure, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

It's one thing to talk a good game about spending, but Clemson has put its money where its mouth is in so many ways.

Opulent facilities have drawn the most attention, but it's also interesting to examine the numbers on recruiting spending.