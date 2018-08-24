Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-24 15:47:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Happy campers

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Every preseason we’re looking for which players see their stock rise or fall based on offseason workouts or camp performances.

As we began mulling which Clemson player helped his cause the most this month, I found the exercise much tougher than in previous years.

You probably know the parable that teaches much will be required of the person to whom much is given. Well, expectations were already high for most of Clemson’s players. This is a veteran squad that returns the bulk of last year’s playoff cast while adding a couple of blue-chip freshmen to the personnel mix.

Five-star true freshman receiver Justyn Ross looks on in practice earlier this week, as the August camp grind drew closer to an end.
