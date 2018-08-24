Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Every preseason we’re looking for which players see their stock rise or fall based on offseason workouts or camp performances.



As we began mulling which Clemson player helped his cause the most this month, I found the exercise much tougher than in previous years.

You probably know the parable that teaches much will be required of the person to whom much is given. Well, expectations were already high for most of Clemson’s players. This is a veteran squad that returns the bulk of last year’s playoff cast while adding a couple of blue-chip freshmen to the personnel mix.