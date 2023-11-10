BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's another big recruiting weekend in Clemson, South Carolina, as coaches welcome three official visitors. Also, there will be additional key campus visits.

Highlights from this Insider include ...

-- The latest we have on Hinesville (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon.

-- Our Friday update on Hoover (Ala.) four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw.

-- The latest on a Lowcountry lineman who has already picked up some major offers.

-- And nuggets on pertinent visits and mutual targets elsewhere this weekend.

FRIDAY CLEMSON INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!