BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson's football team again resumed spring practice late Friday afternoon.

In our third spring practice update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have much more to share with subscribers, including of course additional intel on midyear enrollees.

PICTURED on the front page: True freshman running back and former four-star recruit David Eziomume of Kennesaw, Ga.

FRIDAY EVENING INSIDER & FRESHMEN NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

*******************

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!