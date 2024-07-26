BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We're kicking off Friday with a bang, as Tigerillustrated.com has a major projection to make in our first update of the day.

Also, we have updates on three four-star Clemson recruiting targets we continue to closely track.

And we have additional details to report to subscribers on the coaching staff's All-In Cookout.

FRIDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!