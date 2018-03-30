Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
--- A week chocked full of significant recruiting visits wraps up with a rather important one today.
As we reported earlier this month, Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald tight end Luke Deal would be on campus for two days for a Clemson unofficial visit.
Deal (6-4, 235) and his parents arrived Thursday and were shown the academic components of the program, per our sources.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news