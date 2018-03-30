Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

--- A week chocked full of significant recruiting visits wraps up with a rather important one today.

As we reported earlier this month, Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald tight end Luke Deal would be on campus for two days for a Clemson unofficial visit.

Deal (6-4, 235) and his parents arrived Thursday and were shown the academic components of the program, per our sources.