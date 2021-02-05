TigerIllustrated - Friday Insider Notes

Proximity has been important in the early stages of building the next recruiting class, perhaps even more so during the pandemic.

Look, being close to home has always been important for many recruits. And there will always be plenty who elect to go afar, be it for program prestige or other reasons.

Furthermore, it's arguably tough to compare how much more of a factor geography might be when naturally, closer prospects are going to be more familiar with the nearby programs and apt to jump on board earlier.

Yet as pledges have trickled in for the 2022 class, we can't help but think there's a correlation between the absence of visits and the local flavor of many commitment lists.