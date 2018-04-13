THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson is anticipating a star-studded cast of visitors for Saturday’s spring game.

Another four-star who has confirmed attendance is Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic four-star safety DeMarcco Hellams.

Hellams (6-1, 205), ranked No. 83 nationally by Rivals.com, attended Clemson’s elite junior day in January.