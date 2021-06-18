ATLANTA -- As numerous colleagues told us in some fashion Thursday, Clemson was the team to cover at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler probably came in second or third among national analyst voting for top offensive lineman, plus took home the Big Man Competition title belt for most bench press reps.

Sadler and Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik delivered a strong Clemson presence through their personalities and performances.