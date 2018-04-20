Ticker
Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

-- Clemson’s next commitment could be a deviation from the norm.

Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones has expressed the intent to reveal some news at 7 p.m.

Jones (6-1, 180), ranked No. 118 nationally by Rivals.com, told us earlier this week that Clemson had a “good lead” coming off last weekend’s visit for the spring game. Ohio State and Alabama are the others listed in his top group.

