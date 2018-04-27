Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-27 06:15:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Clemson put a favorable foot forward with the nation’s No. 1-rated tight end.

As we mentioned yesterday, Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy four-star Hudson Henry visited Thursday as part of a three-school trip this week, including stops at Alabama and Ole Miss.

We’ll publish our interview with Henry (6-5, 235), ranked No. 84 nationally by Rivals.com, in the coming week.

Xcqq1s8l2xrzqlbfhe1h
Little Rock (Ark.) tight end and Thursday Clemson visitor Hudson Henry.
Jimmy Jones - Jones Sports Media
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}