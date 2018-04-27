THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Clemson put a favorable foot forward with the nation’s No. 1-rated tight end.

As we mentioned yesterday, Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy four-star Hudson Henry visited Thursday as part of a three-school trip this week, including stops at Alabama and Ole Miss.

We’ll publish our interview with Henry (6-5, 235), ranked No. 84 nationally by Rivals.com, in the coming week.