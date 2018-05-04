Ticker
Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

--- Going with medium-sized corners isn’t a big deal.

An interesting footnote from the NFL Draft last weekend: Six of the first seven cornerbacks drafted were below 6-foot tall.

A premium has been placed on height at cornerback in recent years, from the pros to the colleges and on down. Increasingly mammoth receivers have necessitated combating size with physical size.

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Rivals100 DB and Clemson priority target Andrew Booth, the nation's No. 5 cornerback prospect.
Chad Simmons
