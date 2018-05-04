THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

--- Going with medium-sized corners isn’t a big deal.

An interesting footnote from the NFL Draft last weekend: Six of the first seven cornerbacks drafted were below 6-foot tall.

A premium has been placed on height at cornerback in recent years, from the pros to the colleges and on down. Increasingly mammoth receivers have necessitated combating size with physical size.