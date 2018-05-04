Friday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
--- Going with medium-sized corners isn’t a big deal.
An interesting footnote from the NFL Draft last weekend: Six of the first seven cornerbacks drafted were below 6-foot tall.
A premium has been placed on height at cornerback in recent years, from the pros to the colleges and on down. Increasingly mammoth receivers have necessitated combating size with physical size.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news