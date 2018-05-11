THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

--- Game (back) on for Clemson’s leading tight end target.

Within the last week, we had characterized the Tigers’ chances with Greenwood (S.C) Emerald’s Luke Deal as fleeting at best, based on our information from multiple sides of this equation.

Deal (6-4, 235) had wrapped up taking five official visits elsewhere since his last trip to Clemson, and several of those suitors expected Deal to pick an out-of-state option with his May 25 announcement decision.

He still could.

But as one contact told us Thursday, it’s now set to be an interesting two weeks until then.