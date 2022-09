The next phase on the recruiting calendar has arrived.

On Saturday, Clemson holds the first of seven home games -- whereby the Tigers can host prospects and provide a different experience than comes with trips to campus throughout the rest of the year. Weather, of course, could be a factor in who shows for the 3:30 p.m. kick against Furman as well.

As we've documented, Clemson's staff is trying to funnel the majority of its established recruiting targets to later games where the the competition and correlating stadium atmosphere are more appealing.

Yet even against uninspiring teams, the Tigers typically attract a handful of pertinent names.